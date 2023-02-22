Customers Climb Gates To Enter Bank, Protesters burn 10 banks

A video which surfaced on Tuesday showed how male and female customers climbed gates to enter a banking hall.

Actor Adinma Somadina, who shared the video on his Instagram page, wrote, “See what this woman has to go through just to get into the bank and get money to feed her family; her own money she put in the bank.

“This is funny but it’s our reality and it’s really sad to see.”

Mainwhile, About 10 branches of commercial banks were destroyed during the Sagamu riot in Ogun State, on Monday, the police have disclosed.

This, according to the police, is in addition to the council secretariat and the station of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEBDC) torched in the attacks.

It was reported that the riot attributed to the naira scarcity had begun in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, with some youths barricading roads and setting bonfire.

It later escalated to other parts of the metropolis as riotous youths burnt down banks, invaded council secretariat and carted away with mace.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, described the attack as criminal, senseless, evil, and barbaric.

Adejobi who tweeted via twitter handle said “Almost 10 banks were destroyed, IEDC station burnt, many places torched, why? It’s quite unfortunate that those who orchestrated the act won’t feel the heat, like the innocent, because the perpetrators have nothing.

“Those who instigated them to do so are clueless and will all be fished out. Anyway, many have been arrested, and they will be charged to court with Arson etc, while other perpetrators will be identified one by one, its a matter of time.”

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, visited Sagamu for on-the-spot assessment of buildings and property affected by the unrest, with a declaration that the state government would go after those involved in the arson and wanton destruction of the public property.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the assessment tour of the affected areas, the governor described the level of destruction of properties as shocking and never seen in the history of the town.

He reiterated that despite the violence that broke out in the country as the result of the EndSARS protest two years ago, Ogun State was relatively peaceful, as it did not record any destructive protest or violence, wondering why such happened now.