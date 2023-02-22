Davido Gifts ‘Keke’ Driver N1m For….

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 22, 2023

Music star, Davido, has gifted N1m to a ‘keke’ rider who has plastered the singer’s picture all over his tricycle.

This comes after a video of the driver’s tricycle with the singer’s picture pasted all over it went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, a blogger Tunde Ednut via his Instagram account shared his conversation with Davido, in which the singer stated that he wants to give the driver N1 million, saying, “ I wan send d boy 1m.”

Hours later, the blogger announced that he had found the driver and that Davido had given him the N1 million he promised saying, “ Congratulations to a new millionaire!!!. Davido has sent him the N1,000,000.”

