Davido Gifts ‘Keke’ Driver N1m For….

Music star, Davido, has gifted N1m to a ‘keke’ rider who has plastered the singer’s picture all over his tricycle.

This comes after a video of the driver’s tricycle with the singer’s picture pasted all over it went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, a blogger Tunde Ednut via his Instagram account shared his conversation with Davido, in which the singer stated that he wants to give the driver N1 million, saying, “ I wan send d boy 1m.”

Hours later, the blogger announced that he had found the driver and that Davido had given him the N1 million he promised saying, “ Congratulations to a new millionaire!!!. Davido has sent him the N1,000,000.”