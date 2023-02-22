Expectations as S/Court resumes sitting on Naira notes today

There are indications that many Nigerians are hoping that the Supreme Court would give a ruling that would get the Federal Government to obey its earlier judgment, thereby saving Nigerians from the naira mess.

Naira crisis: Cash-strapped Nigerians bank on Supreme Court as hearing resumes today

22nd February 2023

Godwin Emefiele and new naira notes

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Leke Baiyewu, Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis, Tope Omogbolagun, Sami Olatunji, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, Solomon Odeniyi, Esther Blankson and Edidiong Ikpoto

As the Supreme Court today (Wednesday) resumes hearing on the old naira note deadline suit between some state governments and the Federal Government, Nigerians, especially consumer and business groups as well as professional and trade unions are looking up to the apex court for a favourable judgment that they expect will ameliorate their suffering.

The Supreme Court had on February 8 restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline for swapping the old naira notes with new ones, but the Central Bank of Nigeria refused to shift the deadline.

The injunction was sequel to a suit filed by Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna state governments against the Attorney-General of the Federation on February 3.

Other states including Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Kano, Sokoto, Ogun and Cross River have also joined the suit as co-plaintiffs.

But the crisis between the governors and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) over the naira redesign initiative worsened last Thursday when the President in his nationwide broadcast ignored the apex court order by extending the validity of the old N200 notes while insisting that the old N500 and N1,000 remained illegal.

Buhari further stated that the old N200 note would be legal tender till April 10, 2023, while urging Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and 1000 notes with the central bank.

Insisting on the order of the apex court, the governments of Kaduna, Ogun and Sokoto states, however, said the people in their states should continue to use the old naira notes as legal tender until the Supreme Court delivered its final pronouncement on the case pending before it.

On Sunday, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Working Committee of the party met with 12 APC governors and in a communique after the meeting admonished the CBN and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to comply with the order of the apex court.

The PUNCH reports that no fewer than 13 persons have died in protests provoked by the shortage of new naira notes across the country.

Also, at least 12 states have witnessed protests as a result of the policy.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the National President of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees, Anthony Abakpa, expressed the hope that the apex court would give a ruling that would stop the incessant attacks on bank employees.

He said, “There is nothing much; the fact remains that the Supreme Court judgment supersedes every other power in Nigeria. Its supremacy and of course its verdict must be upheld.

“So, whatever it is, we know for sure and we are optimistic that the Supreme Court will not allow the masses to continue to suffer the way we have been suffering. All of us are suffering and facing it, so I don’t think it will rule against the masses and that is our own expectation as a union and as an organised labour union. We are sure the Supreme Court justices cannot compromise because they know their onions.”

Also speaking, bank customers, under the aegis of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, said they hoped the Supreme Court would give a ruling that would get the Federal Government to obey its earlier judgment, thereby saving Nigerians from the naira mess.

Bank customers

The President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, Dr Uju Ogubunka, said, “Well, I believe that the court should uphold its earlier ruling, if not, we will just mess up the supremacy of the judiciary. When you have the Supreme Court take a decision and we turn around and disobey it or obey it partially, that’s not the best for the nation and it portends an ill wind no one can stop when it starts blowing.

“If I had my way, I believe that the Supreme Court will uphold its decision and from there we can move forward. Except, there is anything of national interest that will make it impossible for them to do so.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Lagos State Chapter, Dr Adams Adebayo, said, “The old N500 and N1000 have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the public such that even courts are rejecting them.

“Lawyers and litigants were yesterday prevented from filing court processes at the Lagos High Courts as officials insisted they would only accept new naira notes.

“Our expectations as small business owners are that the Supreme Court should reverse the status quo and allow both old and new (notes) to be accepted as legal tender to reduce the tension and save the lives of the innocent citizens.”

On his part, the Director-General of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Gbenga Adebija, submitted that it was important for the apex court to consider the facts of the case and deliver an unbiased verdict that would benefit Nigerians.

According to him, it is required that all the parties in the case pursue their prayers to the court based on the interest of the general public and not partisan or sentimental interests.

He said, “Our hope is that all the parties concerned have the interest of the country at heart. We hope that the court looks at the matter very well and delivers its judgment without bias; that they will do what is right and what will be for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Curiously as Nigerians waited with bated breath for the verdict of the Supreme Court justices, the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governments have filed a contempt proceeding against the AGF and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for failing to comply with the February 8 order of the Supreme Court suspending the ban on the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

A fresh proceeding which is basically a Contempt proceeding was filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

During the last sitting on the matter on February 15, the lawyer to the plaintiffs, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, accused the Federal Government and its agencies of flouting the court order.

Mustapha said his clients had since filed a notice of non-compliance with the order of the court and demanded that the apex court take action against the AGF to protect the dignity of the court.

“That order has been flouted by the government. We are talking of executive lawlessness here. We have filed an affidavit to that effect”, Mustapha said.

The forms filed by the team of lawyers representing the three states are now part of the applications awaiting the Supreme Court’s consideration as proceedings resume on Wednesday.

In the fresh documents filed before the Supreme Court, the three states which are the original plaintiffs in the suit cautioned the AGF and Emefiele about the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 8.

According to findings, two sets of Form 48-one directed at the AGF and the other at Emefiele were issued by the Chief Registrar of the apex court following an application by the team of lawyers representing the three states.

The issuance of Form 48 on a party believed to have flouted an order of the court is the first stage in the commencement of contempt proceedings.

The form which provides notice of the consequence of flouting the court order could be followed with the issuance of Form 49 if the contemnor does not repent.

Form 48 dated February 15 read: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the attached Order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered on the 8th day of February 2023, you will be guilty of contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”