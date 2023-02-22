Gov Abiodun in vote- buying mess, Shares Old Naira Notes

A video alleging that the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is sharing old Naira notes to supporters in the state has gone viral fuelling insinuations that politicians might have stored the old Naira notes for political reasons.

It is alleged that the governor is doing this to induce voters in an effort to boost the governor’s re-election bid in the forthcoming elections.

In a video seen by FTN on Sunday, while the people were reluctant to collect the money because they were old notes, the person sharing the old notes in envelopes branded with the governor’s picture, told the supporters that the notes remain legal tenders contrary to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy.

The women were heard saying that the money were old notes and that they might not be able to spend it.

But the person sharing the money said, “These notes remain legal tender, the governor will come back for an enforcement if banks reject them.”

When FTN reached out to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, for his comments on the situation, the phone rang out on all occasions. He has also yet to respond to the messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Recall that Abiodun alongside his Lagos and Kaduna counterparts and several other state governors has opposed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN on the validity of old N500 and N1000.

Abiodun had told the people of Ogun State that the old notes should remain legal tender until the Supreme Court makes a definitive pronouncement on the matter. The Supreme Court has adjourned the case to February 22.