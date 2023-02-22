LASU Deputy Bursar Dies Inside WEMA Bank

He died while queueing to Withdraw #5000 Cash.

Mr. Johnson Adesola Ademola, deputy bursar of Lagos State University (LASU), has slumped and died inside a banking hall.

Ademola died on Monday 20 February 2023 while queuing to withdraw N5,000 at new generation bank within the campus, witnesses said.

It was gathered that he had been on the queue as early as 6am before he suddenly slumped.

He was rushed to the school’s hospital where he was confirmed dead.

His corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

Narrating the ordeal he went through leading to his death, an eye witness said ;

“This is what we all go to through.

Imagine going to the bank at 7am and wait for them to open , then they gave number , some people haff not taste any food for two days , some only water , then gave 300 people number , when they got to number 50 at 2pm they said the bank has closed come back tomorrow , please how do people go home ? What will they eat ? I meet a woman who said it was only garri they drank a night before and no cash in any Pos around her area , she was number 97, she was almost fainting saying her kids have nothing to eat , her only hope was the bank and she has to trek home again , she was looking pale , why won’t such person have Bp and faint ? I don’t know what Nigeria is going through, may God help us all , this is really sad truly.”