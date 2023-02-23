Buhari’s alleged Plan to shut internet from Thursday midnight trending !

The talk is on the streets that President Muhammadu Buhari has another surprise up his sleeves !

It’s is now widely thought by many that by midnight on Thursday night, he would ordered all USSD and internet financial transactions not to work.

Since stopping vote buying is one of the targets of the new naira policy, many actually believe Mr President would do it.

“I won’t be surprised if that happened, Buhari government is full of surprises. They have done more damages than good in the couple of weeks, nothing they can do that will surprise me.” a bank customer said.

“Know this and have your peace, and be it may extend to few days after this particular election” another customer added.

Many are already doing panic buying and transactions, believing nothing would work from Friday morning.

Circulating on most WhatsApp and other social media group is this message:

“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it , also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow, information am hearing is that , as from Thursday, bank network will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that polititians will not be able to transfer money to anybody for vote , so buy enough food at home, do ur transfer now.”

Coincidentally, many Banks Digital Channels have been having Logjam issue. So citizen are getting used to lack of it.

“It’s simple , the channels can’t handle the sheer exponential leap in cashless transactions as a result of the scarcity of #NewNaira” a source said, saying anything is expected.

However, Banks have debunk Claim Of Services Shutting Down For Elections

Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), says the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.is not true.

Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services.

In a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.

The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).

“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.

“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.

“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.

“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.

“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.

“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”