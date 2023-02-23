Buyer Beware : Fake new notes aplenty in the system, arrest made nationwide

Operatives of Ekiti State Amotekun Corps have arrested a man, identified as Celestine, with fake new N1, 000 notes amounting to about N250, 000.

Celestine, who claimed he is an Anambra State-born Lagos-based businessman, said he was travelling from Lagos State to Isanlu in Kogi State to buy kola nut and bitter kola when he was arrested with the fake new naira notes.

The suspect, who spoke on Tuesday, at the Amotekun State headquarters, Ado Ekiti where he was paraded with the money, described himself as a victim of circumstances, saying, “I collected the fake new naira notes from a customer in Lagos State without knowing that they were not genuine.”

”Following my arrest, I tried to contact him for my release; I am still expecting to hear from him.”

Amotekun State Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd.), said the suspect was apprehended at Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state by the men of the corps after he had spent some of the fake notes in a local market in the area.

Also, the Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspects for having N17m fake currency notes in Warrah town, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Kontagora, who confirmed this while parading some suspects at the police headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that the suspects were arrested with the assistance of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at the Warrah motor park.

He said, “On 29/01/2023, at about 0910hrs, police personnel attached to Warrah Police Station, with the help of NURTW at Warrah motor park, arrested three people in possession of currency notes worth N17,000,000, reasonably suspected to be counterfeit.”

“The suspects are Faruku Zubairu, Ibrahim Musa and Salish Muhammed, all ‘m’ of Gungun Tawaye and Chupamini villages, Ngaski LGA, respectively.”

“Investigation has been completed and the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.”