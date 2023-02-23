Nigerian Army’s hotlines you can call to report security issuess on election days

The Nigerian Army has approved a list of Hotlines to report any suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming general election.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public, the opportunity to support efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.

He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

This, according to him, is part of Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

Recall the agency had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.

The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections:

ABIA STATE 08031113129

ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987

AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916

ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185

BAUCHI STATE 08128063675

BAYELSA STATE 08033241005

BENUE STATE 08080754339

BORNO STATE 09099616160, 08086987079

CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192

DELTA STATE 07035070797

EBONYI STATE 08158274048

EDO STATE 09066325953

EKITI STATE 08037851448

ENUGU STATE 09032102212, 08023097458

GOMBE STATE 07063908779, 08082557782

IMO STATE 07034907427

JIGAWA STATE 07017791414, 08100144363

KADUNA STATE 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

KANO STATE 08038432656

KATSINA STATE 08108854061, 09012998054

KEBBI STATE 09130213661

KOGI STATE 08033217964

KWARA STATE 09060001270

LAGOS STATE 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434

NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404

NIGER STATE 07031346425

OGUN STATE 09116589494

ONDO STATE 08036130535

OSUN STATE 09019683922

OYO STATE 07047703000

PLATEAU STATE 08037116395, 07031260622

RIVERS STATE 08064274222

SOKOTO STATE 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

TARABA STATE 08136728969, 08060902363

YOBE STATE 08061397656

ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541

FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

Related News

INEC chair

2023 ELECTIONS

We won’t transmit raw figures of election results, INEC Chairman

FEBRUARY 23, 2023

IGP Usman Baba

2023 ELECTIONS

Elections: IGP restricts movements on Saturday

FEBRUARY 22, 2023

Bauchi FRSC conducts testing, certification of 2000 vehicles for elections

2023 ELECTIONS

Bauchi FRSC conducts testing, certification of 2000 vehicles for elections

FEBRUARY 22, 2023

Most Read

I am not supporting Tinubu – Gov Ikpeazu dismisses Orji KaluI am not supporting Tinubu – Gov Ikpeazu dismisses Orji Kalu

Elections: Big boost for LP as T. Y. Danjuma, Christian elders endorse Peter ObiElections: Big boost for LP as T. Y. Danjuma, Christian elders endorse Peter Obi

Elections: Nigerian Army releases hotlines to report security breaches [Full List]Elections: Nigerian Army releases hotlines to report security breaches [Full List]

Top 10 States with the highest number of registered voters in 2023Top 10 States with the highest number of registered voters in 2023

UPDATED: Again, Supreme Court adjourns Naira extension suitUPDATED: Again, Supreme Court adjourns Naira extension suit

Serving Reps, Badaru’s aide dump APC for PDP in JigawaServing Reps, Badaru’s aide dump APC for PDP in Jigawa

I am hale and hearty, not dead — AyefeleI am hale and hearty, not dead — Ayefele

Projections on Feb 25 presidential electionProjections on Feb 25 presidential election

Obi in ‘Buga mood’ as NLC endorses him for presidentObi in ‘Buga mood’ as NLC endorses him for president

Again, Endsars activist, Mrmacaroni reveals his preferred Presidential candidateAgain, Endsars activist, Mrmacaroni reveals his preferred Presidential candidate

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Frontpage Today

EDITORIAL

Editorial

Opinion

Letters

BUSINESS

Capital Market

Money Market

Economy

ENTERTAINMENT

Friday Treat

Entertainment

Razzmattaz

REGIONS

South West

Niger Delta

Arewa

RELIGION

Tribune Church

Church News

Muslim Sermon

Eye of Islam

Islamic News

COLUMNS

Anike’s Diary

Aplomb

Ask The Doctor

Autoclinic With The Mechanic

Awo’s Thought

Borderless

Crucial Moment

Empowered For Life

Festus Adebayo’s Flickers

Financewise

Gibbers

Intimacy

Language & Style

Leaders’ Forum

Leadership & Management

Lynx Eye

Monday Lines

Mum & Child

Natural Health

Notes from Atlanta with Farooq Kperogi

On The Lord’s Day

PENtagon

Political Panorama

Veritatem With Obadiah Mailafia

Voice of Courage

Whatsapp Conversation

You and Eye

Your Life Counts

WOMEN

Xquisite

Xquisite Food

Xquisite Style

Wondrous World of Women

MORE

Business Coach

Education

Event Digest

Crime & Court

Do It Yourself

Ecoscope

Property & Environment

Energy

Maritime

Aviation

Brands & Marketing

Agriculture

Info Tech

Labour

Leadership & Management

Achievers

Arewa Live

Arts & Culture

Arts & Reviews

Campus Beat

Politics

Health News

About Us Contact us Disclaimer Privacy Tribune Advertisement Rates

© 2023 Tribune Online, an online publication of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc. All Rights Reserved.

Search…

Home

News

2023 Elections

Editorial

Entertainment

Politics

Health

Sports

Opinions

© 2023 Tribune Online, an online publication of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc. All Rights Reserved.