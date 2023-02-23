Nigerian Army’s hotlines you can call to report security issuess on election days

The Nigerian Army has approved a list of Hotlines to report any suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming general election.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.
Nwachukwu said the hotlines were to afford members of the public, the opportunity to support efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country.
He said the hotlines were also released to report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.
This, according to him, is part of Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.
Recall the agency had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to its formations and Units.
The manual is to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the law.
“Members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections:
ABIA STATE 08031113129
ADAMAWA STATE 08022750987
AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916
ANAMBRA STATE 07035891185
BAUCHI STATE 08128063675
BAYELSA STATE 08033241005
BENUE STATE 08080754339
BORNO STATE 09099616160, 08086987079
CROSS RIVER STATE 08037084192
DELTA STATE 07035070797
- EBONYI STATE 08158274048
EDO STATE 09066325953
EKITI STATE 08037851448
ENUGU STATE 09032102212, 08023097458
GOMBE STATE 07063908779, 08082557782
IMO STATE 07034907427
JIGAWA STATE 07017791414, 08100144363
KADUNA STATE 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
KANO STATE 08038432656
KATSINA STATE 08108854061, 09012998054
KEBBI STATE 09130213661
KOGI STATE 08033217964
KWARA STATE 09060001270
LAGOS STATE 08034025825, 08023190487, 09024409000 08033709434
NASSARAWA STATE 09051009404
NIGER STATE 07031346425
OGUN STATE 09116589494
ONDO STATE 08036130535
OSUN STATE 09019683922
OYO STATE 07047703000
PLATEAU STATE 08037116395, 07031260622
RIVERS STATE 08064274222
SOKOTO STATE 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
TARABA STATE 08136728969, 08060902363
YOBE STATE 08061397656
ZAMFARA STATE 08140075541
FCT 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968.
