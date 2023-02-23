Uk Closes Visa Application in Nigeria

The United Kingdom will temporarily be closing its visa application centres in both Lagos and Abuja during the period of Nigeria’s elections holding on February 25.

The UK Visas and Immigration disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It revealed that the Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Friday and next Monday, following the general election scheduled for February 25.

According to the UK, customers can purchase the Keep my Passport in order to retain their passports during the period of closure.

It read, “The Visa Application Centres in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island will be closed on Friday, February 24, and Monday, February 27.

“No VAC appointments will be booked on these days, and customers will not be able to access the VAC to collect documents/passports.

“Customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the VAC closure in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.”