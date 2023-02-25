Abuja PDP Chairman dies on election day !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 25, 2023

Sunday Zuka, affectionately called HIV by his admirers has died in an auto crash.

He died, alongside his security guard.

The auto crash occured around 3.oo a.m this Saturday morning.

He was going to his Kuje house, after nucturnal activities at the city centre , in preparation for the ongoing elections.

