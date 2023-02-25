Abuja PDP Chairman dies on election day !
February 25, 2023
Sunday Zuka, affectionately called HIV by his admirers has died in an auto crash.
He died, alongside his security guard.
The auto crash occured around 3.oo a.m this Saturday morning.
He was going to his Kuje house, after nucturnal activities at the city centre , in preparation for the ongoing elections.
