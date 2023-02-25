Incredible: Kogi Govt Cutoff Roads to perfect rigging, Prevents INEC

Barely 48hrs to the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Police on Thursday arrested workers of CCECC construction firm allegedly engaged by the Kogi State government to cutoff roads to prevent INEC officials and other other stakeholders from accessing the senatorial district.

According to the workers; Mr. Ismail Abdulganiyu and Sheidu Amoto who were arrested by the police while digging pits in major access roads to Okehi local government area, they stated that they were commissioned by the Okehi Local Government Chairman, Hon. Abdulraheem Ohiare and instructed to carryout the assignment by one Mr. Toni, the project manager of the company in Kogi State.

Upon interrogation, Ismail confessed that he is a staff of CCECC construction firm while Sheidu said he is a staff of Kogi State Ministry of Works; admitting to the collaboration between CCECC construction firm and Kogi State Ministry of Works to block access roads in Kogi Central ahead of the February 25, 2023 general elections.

As at the time of filing this report, the

CCECC firm has already dug pits in four major access roads in Okehi local government area.

Several reports confirmed that the company under the order of the Kogi State government will carry out the same assignment in other four local government areas of Kogi Central to prevent INEC officials from accessing the senatorial district and prevent the impending defeat of the APC candidates.