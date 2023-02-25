INEC outlaws Phones, photographic devices in voting cubicle

The Independent National Electoral Commission has warned voters that the use of mobile phones or any photographic device inside the voting cubicle to take pictures of the party they cast their votes for would not be allowed.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC Voter Education and Publicity Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, made this known during a news programme on Channels Television.

He said anyone caught will be jailed upon prosecution.

According to him, “No one will be allowed to take his or her phone to the voting cubicle. It is prohibited.

“Officials of the ICPC, EFCC and security agencies will be on hand to monitor and ensure that the law in that respect is not violated.”