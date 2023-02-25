Kicks as Buhari displays ballot paper, showing voting Tinubu

President Buhari has done his Voting in Daura this day 25th Feb 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside his wife, Aisha, and other family members cast their votes at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A, Kofar Baru, Daura, Katsina State.

The president and his wife arrived at the polling unit at about 9.57 a.m., amid cheers from other people present.

The president, who was accredited immediately after arriving at the unit, cast his vote after undergoing verification by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Buhari then displayed his ballot paper, as the crowd at the polling unit insisted to see it and he responded cheerfully.

He urged all the candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as the choice of the electorate.

It was however shocking

that mr president flashed his ballot papers for all to see whom he voted for – twice…

while the wife stuck to the secrecy of the balloting. Lawful woman.

Of course, as usual with Nigerian big man, the president also stopped to give what could pass as a “campaign talk”…amidst a deluge of trailing security people and aides… hinting again at his voting

“Mr. President… truth be told, that is unpresidential !’ a citizen said.

The law of secrecy of ballot is to curb vote buying, please who is buying Buhari’s vote? contestant, and would definitely vote himself

Another eyewitness said

” Exactly what he did…. because of those blackmailer, l guess

“PMB needed to come out clean to douse insinuations from different quarters on his loyalty to the party’s candidate.

Don’t you think what the President did might lead to bandwagon effect on the electorates who are yet to vote？ a public analyst queried.

Of course, we understand the motive… that does not make it good.

Atiku voted secretly… but with a long train.

Tinubu also voted secretly… with a long train.

Mr. President might have done that to clear doubts and accusations that he chose to work for a fellow Fulani underground, rather than his party candidate?

Sincerely, it started with Governor Okowa and now Mr President. Very shocking…