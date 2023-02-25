One of 18 contestants Surrenders to Tinubu, Says “I Know I Can’t Win”

Even before the voting starts, reality has set in for for one of the 18 contestants for Presidential race.

He has backed out !

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has surrendered and jettisoned his presidential ambition.

According to him, while announcing his endorsement of the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. he has accepted the reality that he will not win Saturday, February 25 election.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Dumebi Kachikwu called on his supporters to divert their votes to Bola Tinubu.

He said that APC has a better chance of emerging victorious at the end of the poll, adding that those who would be most affected by the effect of the current financial constraints in the country are supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“I believed then that my final argument would be a pitch on why you should vote for me but alas as we prepare to vote in the next 48hrs, I am forced to accept the sad reality that there is no pathway towards victory for Ahmed and me.”