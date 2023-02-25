Opinion: When and not, if Tinubu wins..12 factors going for him

By Onome Jackson

Tinubu.Jagaban.Asiwaju.

have all become buzz words.

They are on the lips of many, within Nigerians and even in Diaspora.

Hate him or like him, you cannot talk about the likely winner of this election without you mouthing his name.

Some have been listing three foremost contenders, Atiku, Obi and Tinubu, while some who are magnanimous enough would extend it to four.

Even at that, usually, Kwakwanso is remembered to be listed last…Head or tail,Tinubu props up earlier in name listing.

All look set for Tinubu’s presidency, that is why it is When , for the converts, those who truly believe.

And it is if , for some who still expect that Peter Obi’s revolution- like movement would upturn all calculations.

He is seeing as fresh air needed to reset Nigeria..but how fresh is someone who is also part of the system?

How far can all the social media blitz, uproar of our youth and loads of statistics take Peter Obi and the not too grounded structure Labour party ?

Atiku the serial contender in all fairness to him had a lot going for him..the base factor, meaning the north would always go enmasse for its own.

The much talked about conspiracy theory that North would dump Tinibu, for him at the 11th hour, when it mattered most.

But can North,( which is not even wholistic) alone dictate the direction of the game ?

There is no gainsaying, Asiwaju” is far ahead of others in terms of who is most likely to win this Saturday’s Presidential Election.

Ask your Yoruba friend if you are not one, “Asiwaju” means the one ahead of others.

It is an “Atiku-lated” fact everyone should be “Obi-dient” enough to accept without any unnecessary argument.

Al Gore was Vice President of the United States .He was Vice President to Bill Clinton and narrowly lost the American Presidency to George W. Bush 11 .Just like Al Gore , George W. Bush 11 came prepared and planned for the job .

The Presidency is not a personality, it is an Institution. It requires a whole lot of circumspection and preparation.

Accidental Presidency is always a disaster. Consistency of purpose is the hallmark of a great leader and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , has been consistent in the AD-AC-ACN-APC Party Structure since 1999 till date .

He has never decamped to another political party , instead he has built a party from winning just one State -Lagos State , to winning all the 36 States in the Presidential Elections won by President Mohammedu Buhari.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an unusual character. He is a man of uncommon candour and profound courage .He has been on the campaign trail consistently for about two years now , but his detractors lie that he is not strong.

They accuse him of almost every thing in the world , except that he did not take their wives .I have always found people who are vilified unnecesarily fascinating.

There must be some thing very special about them that makes people villify them.Roses are found among thorns .

Bola Ahmed Tinubu says it is his turn, people quiver , your Pastor in Church tells you it is your turn , you shout in ecstacy .

The world listens to a person that knows what he is saying and makes way for a person that knows where he is going .

Asiwaju has ran a consistent campaign , building bridges across rivers and oases across deserts .

He is a charismatic and visionary leader .A detribalised leader who abhors tribal diatribes. A Muslim married to a Christian ,.

The last question he will ask you is “What tribe are you ?” , He is only interested in your talents and ingenuity.

I judge a man not by what he says , but by what he does. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven himself to be a transformational leader, when he was Governor of Lagos State.

His in roads in Lagos is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf .

His penchant for due process , made him have a running battle with the then President Olusegun Obasanjo over Local Government Funds and you know what? He defeated Obasanjo at the Supreme Court .

I am sure Bruce Willis had Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in mind , when he did the Hollywood Blockbuster The Last Man Standing; because that is exactly who Bola Ahmed Tinubu is .From Lagos State , Asiwaju made the then AD and later AC to win all South Western States in Nigeria, from where he Against The Run of Play,if I may borrow Olusegun Adeniyi’s words , joined President Mohammedu Buhari , with the APC to defeat Good luck Ebele Jonathan-a sitting President.

As Nigerians go to the polls on today , it is important the real issues are coming out .. it’s time to face fact.

Though there are many on the ballot paper..yes long list, but if we put all the candidates in a scale and ask , which of them by his antecedents has the pedigree to bring the country to prosperity and progress?

People who give unverified statistics should show evidence of the existence of such grandiose figures .

Telling Nigerians an over used cliche “Go and Verify”, when none of the figures have been verified to be true, smacks of demagogy.

At dawn today, Nigerians will troop to the polls to elect a new President that will take over the baton of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

This l election today, like every other election, promises to be exciting with all the trappings of a historical referendum that would either consolidate or alter the trajectory of the country and its citizens; either for good or for ill.

So the outcome would certainly justify the hype, the hoopla, and the anxieties that have pockmarked the electoral process so far.

Going by all the indices of the election; the campaigns, the manifestos, and other shades of preparation leading to the election, there is little doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the leading candidate and the projected winner of the coming election.

When, not if…is it. When Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right man for the job!

This projection is structured on many props.

(1) Asiwaju has the longest traceable history of preparation and training for the top job. From his antecedents as a pro-democracy fighter, Asiwaju has coursed through a thick labyrinth of political tutelage that stands him in good stead to become Nigeria’s next President. He had been a third republic senator, a doyen of the anti-military struggle, a hugely successful former Governor of Lagos, the Leader of opposition, and of course the catalyst that melded the rainbow coalition of legacy parties that morphed into APC to successfully dethrone the ruling PDP from power in 2015.

(2) In the area of competence in government, Asiwaju dwarfs all other candidates for the presidency. His glorious moments as Lagos governor is replete with so many reputable imprimaturs, policies, and projects that stand Lagos apart from other states in Nigeria today.

Lagos is such a huge success story that it leads to a renaissance Nigerian economic revival in the face of the withering potentials of other states.

(3) Tinubu towers in governance competence, knowledge, and depth that no other candidates come near him and this remains the most vital requirement for the governance of the country.

(4) The saying that leadership is not just about now ,but plans for the future, fits Tinubu well.

His laudable succession template in Lagos is epic. This has leveraged Lagos with a stable succession plan and an array of competent governors that have carried on the famous Lagos Masterplan hewed by Asiwaju which itself has ensured the geometric growth of Lagos against the stunted growth in other states. His succession plan has ensured that policies, programs, and projects embedded in the Lagos Masterplan are continuously carried out by ensuing successors and in the sequel, Lagos has tremendously gained from this orderly leadership sequence.

(5) Tinubu has a performance record no other contestant can boast of.

Economic acumen is darely needed for a turn around of our Nigeria economy now, more than at any time in history.

His superlative outing in Lagos remains an unbeatable record in the country’s governance annual. From a seedy, downturn, unplanned ghetto he met in 1999, Tinubu has, via deliberate and strategic policies, programs and projects turned Lagos into the fourth biggest economy in Africa, a global economic hub with modern facilities and infrastructure that continue to drive its exponential growth. With such mega-infrastructure like the Eko Atlantic City, the Lekki free trade zone, modern, fast intra-city rail lines, Bus Rapid Transit, etc. Asiwaju has ensured that the economic growth of Lagos is perpetually cast in stone and this incredible turnaround is exactly what Nigeria needs today and Tinubu is the only candidate with the capacity to do that.

(6) Tinubu remains Nigeria’s foremost talent hunter with that arcane and innate ability to identify, discover and poach the right talent and deploy same to the task of solving human existential problems, which governance is all about.

This huge capacity is very scarce in Nigerian governance and accounts for the high failure rate that dogs Nigerian governance.

But Asiwaju has this in abundance, as shown in the bountiful result he got in Lagos. Other candidates have nothing near this in their woe-ridden records in the various positions they previously held.

(7) Asiwaju has the record of being the only two among the candidates (with Sowore Omoyele) who stood with Nigerians to fight and secure the present democratic order from a brutal military.

Asiwaju forsook his comfort zone as a topmost corporate player and a senator to voluntarily go into exile and committed huge chunks of his wealth to the fight against the military.

He sacrificed his safety, comfort, and interests to bandy with ordinary Nigerians and played a frontal role in the battle to secure the present democratic order. Other candidates at display today, except Sowore, either formed illegal cahoots with the rampaging military for expedient ends or minded their selfish personal and business interests while that anti-military struggle lasted.

(8) More than all other candidates on the ballot for the February 25 polls, Asiwaju has built more contacts and bridges across the nation. He has erected solid links of cross-country understanding that stand him in good stead to harvest the votes and goodwill of most Nigerians across religious, ethnic, and tribal cleavages. His political network is incomparable. His reach is borderless. His acceptance is without bounds. His means are inexhaustible. This capacity to reach out, build bridges, and understand finds implicit cogency in his policies as Lagos governor where he recruited bright minds from all over the country to the task of governing Lagos.

Today, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the largest number of mentees in Nigeria.

These are those he has raised, those he has built from relative obscurity to something, those he has helped along the rungs of success, and these men are straddling very powerful positions all over the country today. No Nigerian, least of all the other candidates jostling for the presidency today, nears this record. Asiwaju is a mentor par excellence and many success stories have been strung from his legendary capacity to make others successful. In the words of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and current Minister for Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, “Asiwaju can turn boys into men”. The coming election is payback time and with the men he made manning various fronts for him all over the country, Asiwaju’s victory is assured.

(9) No other candidate has a cosmopolitan worldview that nears Asiwaju’s hence his electable chances are very huge.

Tinubu has the clearest, most practical, and most cadent blueprint on how to govern Nigeria. His Renewed Hope manifesto encompasses clear and verifiable action plans that target virtually all issues confronting our troublous nationhood. Given his superlative performance as Lagos governor, Nigerians have come to build hope, trust, and faith in his Renewed Hope manifesto en route to the February election. In contrast, his opponents have no clear idea of how to deal with issues that confront the country. Many of them have no manifesto and merely build their campaigns on muddling through Nigerian problems and making a litany of them with no faint impression of how to solve them.

(10) In APC, Asiwaju has the backing of the greatest and most compact political machine in Nigeria today. What still astounds most opponents of the party is how it walks so easily through the many landmines and apocalyptic prophecies they invoke for it. From each speculated and anticipated crisis, APC emerges stronger thanks ever and threatens the other parties who go through waves of endless cyclical traumas they hardly survive before another start.

Going into the election today, Tinubu is solidly backed by a strong and compact APC, with the presidency and majority of the country’s governors, elected and appointed officials.

Conversely, while the main opposition PDP is deeply fractured down the lines, the other parties suffer inexorably from stunted strength and acute dwarfism.

With the electorates thumbprinting, casting their votes, there is no doubt that Tinubu is the candidate to beat. Given the sheer number of attendees to his rallies across all the states of Nigeria, in contrast to the sparse, scanty, and dispiriting outing of the other candidates, there is no doubt that Nigerians have already chosen who they would have to succeed Buhari.

(11) The rallies also show an indication of acceptance and there is no doubt that Nigerians will use today February 25 to crown Asiwaju for his lengthy investment in democracy in Nigeria and in Nigeria as a country.

One can’t exhaust the many edges Tinubu has gone to next week’s election. In the process leading to the election, he had worked extraordinarily hard; indeed, he put in more effort and man-hours than all the other candidates combined. His stuffed and heavily choked campaign schedule is something beyond the ordinary.

But that is vintage Asiwaju, the man who ingrained the art of setting forth at dawn on every journey.

(12) Another inspiring factor about the man who would be president is that ,he takes all tasks seriously, even the easiest tasks. He ensures he inputs all the details in any task he takes up and gives such tasks his possible best.

Even with the huge advantages he holds over other candidates in the coming election, he still works as if he is the minnow.

This February 25 presidential election is surely Asiwaju’s game. He is the game master. Indeed he is the game.

Your thinking, thoughts may be different..No issues..

We all await his predictable victory at the polls.

Mark my words !

@ Onome Jackson, writes for YOUNEWS.

.