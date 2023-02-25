Presidency explains why Buhari revealed he voted Tinubu

Authentic source from the presidency has respond to the development, at Mr President’s ward during the elections today.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 25, 2023 said :

It’s a rare show of loyalty, President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

.. saying after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he has reaffirmed on his preferred successor.

President Buhari, who cast his vote alongside his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, said that he had always supported the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu,…

And the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public further shows his commitment to the party and the national leader.

“I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto.

“All over the places I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 percent,’’ he said.

President Buhari advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.

“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him.

Asked how he felt that it was the first time since 2003 that he was not on the ballot paper, the President said, “it is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the Supreme Court three times.

“The fourth time I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, Permanent Voters Card, so no fraudulent person can claim anything,’’ he stated.

According to the President, “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

The President’s family members and staff also voted at the polling unit.