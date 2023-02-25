Vehicle carrying election material to Lagos crashes

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
February 25, 2023

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) vehicle on election duty was involved in an accident Friday evening at the Giri Roundabout bridge, Abuja.

A tweet by the Nigerian television Authority (NTA) fromits official handle, NTANewsNow, said that “the Officers were on their way to Lagos conveying election duty materials, including NSCDC security.”

It is not clear if the election materials were salvaged after the accident and what alternative arrangement was made to supply those expected to receive and deploy the materials in Lagos.

Nigerians are voting today for a new President as well as a new set of national lawmakers.

Voting is scheduled to start at 8.30 am and end at 2.30 pm today, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

