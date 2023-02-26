Importance of North votes emphasize, Nigerians await results with anxiety

As results continue trickling in following the completion of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, there has been uneasy calm as Nigerians await results from states in the Northern part of the country.

As of the time of filing this report, only results from 34,999 polling units out of 176,846 polling units nationwide have been uploaded to the INEC result portal so far.

With uncertainty around the possible results from the North, there has been anxiety in different political camps as they continue to trade words over results flying around on social media.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, had on Saturday, promised that announcement of results from 36 states starts by 6.p.m on Sunday.

Votes from northern part of the country is a Key factors in the coming elections.

To win the presidential election, a candidate must secure 25 per cent of the votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as a simple majority.

Failure to do both leads to a run-off between the candidate with the highest number of votes and the candidate with the highest number of votes in most states.

The initial rules still apply for the first run-off and only if no candidate wins then, will a second and final run-off take place where getting the most votes will be enough.

Together, home to 43% of all Nigerian voters, the electorate in the southwest and northwest geopolitical zones will again be crucial in determining the national outcome.

Nigerian presidential elections are a numbers game with the successful candidate looking for a majority of the total vote, plus at least 25% of the vote in two-thirds of the states and FCT.

Presidential tickets are developed with these national and regional calculations in mind.

Over 9 million newly registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in 2023. The highest number of newly registered voters as a percentage increase on 2019 is in the north-central zone which has increased its voter population by 15% since 2019 and which may lead to it playing a more influential role in the outcome.

Historically voters in the southwest and northwest have held the potential to be key determinants of the election outcome, given that they are home to the largest number of voters and in the case of the northwest higher than average turnout – it was 43% in the zone compared to 35% nationally in 2019.

This is again in the case in 2023, with the two zones combined accounting for 40.2 million voters – 22.3 million in the northwest and 17.9 million in the southwest.

A key factor is the question of where the ‘Buhari coalition’ of around 12 million predominantly northern votes he, more than his party, has been able to command since 2011 will realign given that he is not on the ballot in 2023.

Having Kwankwaso on the ballot will also impact on the APC’s performance given the level of support he enjoys in Jigawa and Kano states. Turnout too may be affected by prevailing insecurity.

The northeast includes the home states of PDP aspirant Atiku (Adamawa) and APC vice-presidential candidate Shettima (Borno), while the governorships in the other four states are split evenly between APC (Gombe, Yobe) and PDP (Bauchi, Taraba).

In north-central, APC currently controls five of the six states, but most have sizable Christian populations which may pose a problem for the party given its all-Muslim ticket, a potential advantage for the Obi-Datti ticket will seek to make inroads into, particular given the increased numbers of new voters in the zone and the fact that over 70% of those newly registered across the country are youth – a key demographic supporting his campaign