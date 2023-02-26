INEC chair starts announcements of results from the 36 states

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has formally declared the collation centre for the announcement of the 2023 Presidential elections opened.

Yakubu, the Chief Returning Officer of the presidential election cautioned against the circulation of results not announced by the collation centre.

He told newsmen that he would reconvene at 6 pm with his National Commissioners for announcements of results as they arrive from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).