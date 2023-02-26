Obi’s early lead not enough, Tinubu likely to emerge !

There are clear indications that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party is pulling weight at the Saturday elections.

He is upsetting so many things and he is changing the narrative so much.

Nigeria has been presented with 18 presidential candidates; however, if campaign spreads and activities are any indication, the race is shaping up to be a four-horse race.

The candidates who have been campaigning across the country are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Though a total of 18 presidential candidates are taking part in the election. But these four are considered major contenders.

The Labour Party has taken an early lead as the results for the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives were counted at six major poif the Representatives candidates garnered a majority of the votes at polling units 004, 036, 037, 038, 039 and 040 leaving the ruling All Progressive Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Party, and others to scramble for the leftover votes.

In this analysis, YOUNEWS examine the factors that will determine the outcome of the election in each state, taking into account the party structures and historical voting patterns of the states.

Labour Party presidential candidate had also won nine of the 13 polling units at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi was dominant in the South East.

Obi also made some inroads in Lagos State and former strongholds of the PDP in Edo and Delta.

But his performance in the North was abysmal where the APC and the PDP were sharing the votes in the three geo-political zones in the North. The APC was doing well in Yobe and Sokoto State at press time.

The anxiety on the faces of supporters on Tinubu’s supporters turned to jubilation this Sunday morning, as results from other parts of South West and North started coming in.

IN the average of the 16.09% results collated do far

APC

6,160,495 (42.39%)

PDP

4,367,721 (30.05%)

LP

3,086,316 (21.2%)

NNPP

891,458 (6.1%)