Popular Party Member, Oluomo shot dead @ INEC’s Collation Centre

One person was reportedly shot dead in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the local council area.

It was gathered that the deceased, Akinlabi Akinnaso, popularly known as Oluomo, was allegedly killed by the security agents guarding the electoral commission’s office.

Akinnaso, popularly known as “Oluomo”, was killed on Sunday by a security personnel at the INEC Collation Centre, Owena Ayetoro Idanre.

A supporter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akinlabi died almost immediately, he was shot, the bullet hit him and he fell in one swoop.

An eyewitnesses said the deceased was involved in a scuffle with the armed personnel shortly before winner of the House of Representatives election, Hon. Festus Akingbaso Fessywest, was presented with the election result sheet.

Another source said he was shot after he refused warning from the security personnel not to disrupt the collation exercise.

His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Idanre.

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to get details of the incident.

