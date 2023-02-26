Pregnant woman dies awaiting election result

A pregnant woman in Zamfara state Shamsiya Ibrahim slumped and died while waiting for the state’s announcement of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The late pregnant woman was seen on Saturday in the queue to vote in her polling unit 001 leprosy hospital, Tsafe town in the state.

Eye witness Adamu Yusuf told Newsmen that when the pregnant woman slumped, she was rushed to the leprosy clinic where she was confirmed dead today.

“When she came to the polling unit, she started vomiting and was rushed to a nearby clinic (Assibitin kutare).”

According to him, the electorate waiting to hear the election results were shocked when they heard that the slumped pregnant woman had died.

Late Shamsiya was said to have traveled from her matrimonial home, Kotorkoshi town in Bungudu Local Government area, on election day to Tsafe town, where she registered her permanent Voter card, a distance of 40 -45 kilometers to vote.

Confirming her death on Sunday, Aisha Muhammad, a close relative to the deceased pregnant woman, lamented that Shamsiyya was dead.

“Yes, it’s true Shamsiya has passed on, we missed her, let me tell you, Shamsiya was not feeling fine two days before the election, and she insisted that she go and vote for her choice.”