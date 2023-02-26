Pressure on INEC as results upload begins

Nigerians are unhappy that INEC did not comnence uploading on time..

Some unconfirmed sources claimed technical hitches, but not a few are saying it’s a game plan.

“Tell your INEC to open

their portal so that Nigerians can view the results. Otherwise, they have a game plan

“INEC has a responsibility to explain why their results viewing portal was inaccessible when it was most needed. Could it be that someone wants to manipulate the process with bogus result sheets.

Popular actor, Patrick Doyle also said: INEC has a responsibility to explain why their results viewing portal was inaccessible when it was most needed.

And he added, Could it be that someone wants to manipulate the process with bogus result sheets ?

In any case, the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the upload of the 2023 presidential results on its website,

As of 10:45 pm, results from a total of 2,060 out of the 176,846 polling units have already been uploaded.

INEC has come under fire for failing to allow the upload of results on its portal.

Many have expressed disappointment at the failure of the commission to upload the results earlier.

Citizen were already deeply concerned with the delay in uploading polling unit results for the Presidential election on the INEC Election Result Portal.

“As of 7 pm on election day, no result was uploaded after voting & counting ended in several polling units.

The electoral commission, INEC, has begun the collation and announcement of election results at local governments across Nigeria,

Nigeria has a total of 774 local government areas. After elections are conducted at polling units and results are announced, the collation of results is done at wards and local governments before they are done at state headquarters. The final collation of results for the presidential election is done at the INEC headquarters in Abuja. INEC has announced that the final collation would commence at about 12 noon on Sunday.

Elections, which were supposed to start at 8:30 a.m., commenced late in many polling units, pushing the timing for the end of the election into the late hours of Saturday.

Over 87 million Nigerians, who collected their voters’ cards, were eligible to vote in the elections as the most populous African country elects a new president and federal lawmakers.