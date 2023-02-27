4 Policemen Arrested Over Electoral Malpractice in Rivers State

Four Policemen have been arrested by the Authority of Rivers State Police command over their alleged involvement in electoral malpractice last week Saturday (25, February 2023) during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command in a statement on Monday, 27th February 2023 said following a video that trended on social media suggesting the involvement of some police personnel operating in a Pick-Up Vehicle with the inscription “RRT 050” in alleged electoral malpractice, Rivers State Police Command has arrested and taken into custody one officer and three Inspectors for interrogation.

SP Koko said the police pick-up van in the trending video has also been impounded for a thorough investigation.

She said the Command assures the electorate in Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law and ensuring that all offenders found culpable are adequately sanctioned while urging all residents to remain calm and await the official announcement of the result of the election.

A reporter gathered that the incident occurred in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State