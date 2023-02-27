Abia INEC boss hides self in hotel to rig, forcefully arrested

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State, Prof Ike Uzochukwu.

Uzochukwu was arrested on Sunday after he went into hiding in Hotel Royal Damgrete in Umuahia during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held in Abia State.

Uzochukwu was picked up in his hotel room after the DSS broke the door of the room following his refusal to open the door when he was asked to do so.

The INEC Director of Admin in the State was asked to take over the election process in the state following the REC’s arrest.

The source said, “He has been in hiding and not picking calls. The National chairman has tried to reach him several times but be is not picking.

“There is confusion in Abia state, so the REC went into hiding at Hotel Royal Damgrete. The DSS broke into his room after knocking on the door several times and he refused to open. The director of admin of INEC has been asked to take over.”