Immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has won the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election, becoming the first person to win a Senate seat on a party platform outside the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Akpabio who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC was declared winner of the election by the returning officer with a vote of 115,401 votes beating his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP rival, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem who polled 69,838 votes