Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Breaking news..Making of the next president

Breaking news..Making of the next president

YouNews February 27, 2023 Celebrity, Investigation, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

Indications are getting clearer on who would be announced as the president.

Based on results announced so far, it is Crystal clear.

Tinubu did not make 25 percent in all the 5 Igbo states.

Similarly in 3 South South states of Edo. Delta and Rivers.

He also didn’t make it in 2 North Central states of Platea and Taraba. Making 10 states in all.

He however made it in the remaining 26 states and FCT Abuja.

He also has Majority vote of the election.

Hopefully he should be declared as the winner of the election any moment from now.

Having fulfilled all the constitutional requirement for the declaration.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Police combat attack on Igbos in Lagos, explain what really happened

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has explained why markets have been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023