Breaking news..Making of the next president

Indications are getting clearer on who would be announced as the president.

Based on results announced so far, it is Crystal clear.

Tinubu did not make 25 percent in all the 5 Igbo states.

Similarly in 3 South South states of Edo. Delta and Rivers.

He also didn’t make it in 2 North Central states of Platea and Taraba. Making 10 states in all.

He however made it in the remaining 26 states and FCT Abuja.

He also has Majority vote of the election.

Hopefully he should be declared as the winner of the election any moment from now.

Having fulfilled all the constitutional requirement for the declaration.