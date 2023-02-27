British High commission expresses surprise over INEC Server’ down

Labour Party Spokesperson Osuntokun has Call INEC Integrity To Question

As the presidential election results collated and processed, the spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun while speaking on Channels tv interview expressed worries over INEC’s interest in conducting a credible election.

He supported this with what the British High commission told him when he contacted them.

He said “I was speaking with the political Council of the British High Commission an hour ago and the first thing he told me was that, look, he hopes that our reporters resort to violent uprising because they knew what was going on and they said they’ve spoken to INEC about it and that the INEC people told them that something was wrong with their server or whatever it is”

He said the problem of uploading of results was not the only issue that was at hand.

He said he started having doubts when few days to election, some ballot papers had no logo and name of the Labour Party.

He stressed that the INEC could have corrected that two weeks ago when the supreme Court gave judgement but instead they waited till the election was around.

He said the INEC shouldn’t have waited for them to report the mistake before doing something about it.

He said things like that could upset a lot of consequences.

He said the British Commission was worried