Court Of Appeal Justice, Lokulo-Sodipe Slumps, Dies In Court

Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Lokulo-Sodipe has been confirmed dead today.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who was until his demise one of the Justices at the Court of Appeal, Akure Division is said to have slumped while dressing up in his Chambers for today’s matter.

Attempts to resuscitate him failed.

The Late Justice was born on the 18th of February, 1956 and was appointed to the Appellate Court on the 15th of February, 2008.

He is from Abeokuta South in Ogun State, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979.

He is widely regarded as a hardworking Judge and a masterful writer of judgements.

The immediate past Chairman of the Akure branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi confirmed the incident on a WhatsApp platform.

He simply said, “Just confirmed it ( the judge’s death ) is true. He collapsed in the office at Court of Appeal, Akure this ( Monday) morning. He was rushed to the hospital but confirmed DOA (Death on Arrival)”