Jimoh Ibrahim wins Ondo South Senatorial seat

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial seat has emerged winner of Saturday’s general election.

It was reported that Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to deafeat his main rival, the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 65, 784 votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Okitipupa on Sunday, Prof. Johnson Fashimilehin, the INEC Returning Officer, said “Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65, 784, I hereby declare Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South.

“I Prof. Fashimilehin by the power confered on me as the INEC Returning Officer for this election and having satified the higest number of votes, I hereby declared Ibrahim returned as elected,” Fashimilehin said.