Mercy Johnson’s husband, wins Rep seat

The husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, Odianosen Okojie, won the House of Representatives seat for the Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency.

He scored a total of 21,764 votes to defeat the PDP which scored 10,007,

while LP scored 11,528 the results were announced by Dr Victor Imade.

The APC also won the Etsako Federal Constituency where its candidate, Dekery Anamero as the winner haven scored 58,692 votes to defeat Andy Momodu of the PDP who scored 25,132 as announced by the returning officer, Professor Buniyamin Adesina Ayinde.