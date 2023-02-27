Obasanjo raises alarm, calls for cancel, repeat election next Saturday

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has alleged that INEC receive money to pervert election

He also called for cancellation of results of elections that failed credibility test in the Saturday presidential and national assembly election.

Obasanjo who was speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta said that tension is currently brewing in the nation as a result of what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has done.

He alleged that the INEC chairman should come clean on allegations that he has collected money from politicians to bypass the use of BVAS.

According to the former President, based on the electoral act, ” no bvas no results should be acceptable”, adding that where there is no result upload, such result must not be acceptable.

He said that in the past election have been postponed adding that there is the need for the president to do the needful to save his reputation and character for posterity.

” Mr. President, tension is building up please let all election that does not pass credibility test be cancelled and the election be held next Saturday.

He said results have been changed. He called on the INEC chairman, the Nigerian Bar Association to look into what must be done for free and fair election next Saturday.

“Mr. President please don’t let anybody say to you it does not matter, on no account should you be seen as part of the collusion”, he said, stressing that when the die is cast, it shall be your duty and responsibility”.