Obi asks INEC :Why (BIVAS) nobly transmit Senate, Reps results, but presidential ???

The Obi-Datti Media Office has raised the alarm over what it alleged is an underhand move to manipulate the presidential election results across the country following the alleged refusal by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission to upload much of the election results to the INEC server at the polling stations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “It is curious, unacceptable, and smacks of fraud that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) device could nobly transmit the Senate and House of Representatives results, but cannot do that of the presidential election.

“The Obi-Datti Media Office finds it curious that the BVAS would choose which results to upload and which not to upload.

Certainly, this smacks of a serious fraud aimed to torpedo the wishes of the Nigerian electorate who have already decided that things can no longer continue to go wrong in Nigeria, using the ballot box to do so.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be held responsible for this flagrant anomaly that defies logic, as the Obi-Datti Media Office finds what is developing as a recipe to manipulate the process and truncate the electoral wishes of the Nigerian masses.

“We also find unbecoming, the reported interference of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. We call on all relevant bodies to do the needful and prevent the Governor from meddling in the electoral process.

“We wish to state categorically that the Obi-Datti Media Office will not accept any presidential election result that is not in tandem with the results issued at the polling units, copies of which we already have.

“We are calling the attention of local and international observers and other stakeholders, to this unfortunate and orchestrated anomaly. Please call INEC to order.”

