Obi warns Wike against tampering with results

The Obi-Datti Media Office has raised the alarm over what it alleged is an underhand move to manipulate the presidential election results across the country following the alleged refusal by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission to upload much of the election results to the INEC server at the polling stations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Saturday.

We have also find unbecoming, the reported interference of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. We call on all relevant bodies to do the needful and prevent the Governor from meddling in the electoral process.

“We wish to state categorically that the Obi-Datti Media Office will not accept any presidential election result that is not in tandem with the results issued at the polling units, copies of which we already have.