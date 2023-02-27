Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Oshiomhole wins Edo North Senate seat

YouNews February 27, 2023

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been declared as winner of Saturday’s election for Edo North Senatorial District in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina on Sunday, declared the former Governor of the State as winner of the polls, having scored 107,110 votes.

He defeated the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 55,344 votes.

Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” Adesina announced.

