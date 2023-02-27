Pastor Bakare still insisting he’s next president, states how

Even though he is not be on the ticket, as a party flagbearer or independent candidate, Pastor Tunde Bakare has reaffirm his believe, even as counting is on, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Bakare doubled down on his prediction to Nigeria’s 16th president.

“I carry grace. I carry favour. I carry God-factor. Give me the opportunity to speak with party delegates and you will see what will happen,” Bakare said. “The president is 15th and I’ll be number 16th.”

The parable of the fourth man- the parable, the riddle, and the enigma.h had said

And Pastor Tunde Bakare at his Latter Rain Church on Sunday, February 26, 2023 said :

“In what appear to be a trance, I saw a very dynamic and bubbling young man playing with a kite that was made for him by others.

As the wind blew, the kite began its journey into the sky. He held the string firmly in his hand. The wind continues to blow and the kite continue to rise until it went beyond the gaze of the human eye.

The young man was so happy and was full of smiles and great laughter.

His admirers and cheerleaders were extremely happy also until the unexpected happened. Suddenly, a cloud gathered from nowhere and a torrential rain fell.

Before long, the carcass of the kite came down and deep sorrow engulfed the dynamic young man and his admirers who were standing in front of a nearby hut.

At this moment of their sorrow, an old man who has been watching this dynamic young man from where he stood upon a hill stretched forth his very big umbrella with a confident smile.

He thought he had a solution to the rain that brought the kite of the dynamic young man down. However, he too did not notice the boisterous wind gathering under his umbrella.

Before long, the boisterous wind tore his umbrella into shreds and his confident smile evaporated and turned into tears as he ran from the hilltop into the same hut nearby for cover.

As he ran into the hut, he found another old friend of his inside the hut who held a big broom trying to sweep out the water that the wind had carried into the hut.

The more he swept out the water, the more water was blown into the hut by the boisterous wind until it became a torrent that swept the broom, the hut, and all the men and their fan’s club away.

After the disaster that befell these men, the torrential rain suddenly stopped and a fourth man simply clad with a measuring tape in his hand appeared on the scene from nowhere. With the grace of a master builder, this fourth man laid a strong foundation upon the ground where the hut was previously standing and after a while a masterpiece of a mansion appeared.

In front of this spectacular mansion is written “The Federal Republic of New Nigeria.”

It will be recalled that as one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , during Party Primaries, Pastor Tunde Bakare said he is not aware that he was unaware that the party’s leadership has shortlisted five candidates for its primary election.

Bakare said he is confident of winning the APC presidential ticket and succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari whose second term will elapse in May 2023.

“I went through the screening, “I was cleared, and nobody told me that I have been disqualified in any shape or form.”

“In an orderly society, if I apply to be a candidate and paid all the necessary fees, courtesy demands that you tell me that your name is not there,” Bakare, a Lagos-based pastor said.

Amid a strong list of other persons including the vice president Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu jostling for the ticket.