PDP Collation Agent Slumps,Dies

A Peoples Democratic Party ward Collation agent in Mbacher ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, in Benue State, Hon. Eunoch Mson Atsehe has slumped and died at a collation center in Katsina-Ala town.

He is from Mbacher ward, the largest ward in the Katsina-Ala Local Government area, with the largest voting population.

But due to insecurity, the collation centre was moved to the main Katsina-Ala town.

His uncle, a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Hon. Terfa Ihidan, who confirmed the incident, told The Nation on the phone that late Mson went outside to ease himself and was later found dead.

Late Atsehe is from Mbacher council ward, Shitile, Katsina-Ala LG. He is survived by a wife, children, and relations.