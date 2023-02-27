Police combat attack on Igbos in Lagos, explain what really happened

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has explained why markets have been closed for two days.

According to him, the market association agreed that the shops would remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Hundeyin was responding to a Twitter user @VictorIsrael_, who wrote that “Emergency information.

“APC thugs are on the rampage on the streets of Lagos because Peter Obi won Tinubu.

“In Abibu Oki street off Broadstreet in Mandilas market Lagos island, they are chasing the Igbos, robbing them and destroying properties.”

Hundeyin quoted the tweet and wrote: “This is fake news. The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today.

“Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops.

“Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police were alerted.

“The police arrived promptly.

The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalized. Not one person was robbed.

Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned, and officers remain on ground.

“Go and verify!”

Interestingly,

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

In a statement released Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

He also comments the Police for rising to the occasions, by quelling as they were starting.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,”

Also speaking on the development, Sanwo- Olu calls for calm

“We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now.

There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture.

I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

Let us remain calm. All will be well.

We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain.