U.S encourages 'Japa' with new visa policy for Nigerians, starting March 1

The U.S. Mission will increase visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the United States temporarily for business and/or tourism.

The new policy takes effect on March 1, 2023, according to a statement issued on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The visa validity extension allows Nigerians to use the visa for 60 months to make short trips to the United States for tourism or business purposes before having to renew their visa.

The Mission stated that the visa application fee, currently USD160, would not increase as a result of the increased visa validity.

“Increasing visa validity is one of several initiatives taken by the United States to reduce visa appointment wait times in Nigeria. The U.S. Mission continues to offer No-Interview Visa Renewals to those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Appointments for No-Interview Visa Renewals are readily available,” the statement said.

