Unprecedented: Speaker Gbajabiamila Re-elected 6th Term..(24 yrs in govt)

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been re-elected for the sixth consecutive term in the just concluded 2023 general elections announced by INEC on Sunday.

According to the official result declared by the returning officer, Prof. Virgy Onyene at the Surulere local government office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Femi Gbajabiamila of the APC with wide margin of victory defeated his opponents with 19,717 votes to defeat his closest rival Bosun Jeje of the PDP who scored 5,121 votes .

The Surulere born lawyer was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2003 and has enjoyed re-election for unprecedented sixth consecutive terms. He is the first lawmaker in southwest geopolitical zone to have been elected for such numerous terms and one of the longest serving federal lawmakers in the country.

In his twenty year sojourn in the National Assembly, Gbajabiamila has occupied the positions of Minority Whip, Minority Leader -Opposition Leader, Majority Leader and now Nigeria’s Speaker. He is the first Lagosian to have been elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives.