Actor Adeniyi, Wife Welcome Twins after 7yrs of Childlessness

After waiting for what seemed like an eternity, popular actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife are finally parents The movie star took to social media with a photo of the hands of his twins as he announced to the world that their wait for seven years was not in vain.

Johnson thanked God for giving him the best birthday gift as netizens congratulated him and his wife.

Congratulations are in order for popular Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, aka Shai, as they become first-time parents. Johnson took to his Instagram page with a photo showing off the tiny hands of not one but two babies.

Celebrating the good news, Adeniyi Johnson, appreciated God for being God and planning a perfect birthday gift for him by blessing his family with twins after waiting for seven years.

Adeniyi wrote “My wife and I waited for Seven years. GOD IS INDEED GOD. He planned it as a birthday gift for me … Friends, Family, Fans, well wishers and Associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL