INEC says Portal in order now, upload begins, carpets Melaye

The Commission indeed acknowledged that there were some technical hitches with the IReV in a statement that I shared on this platform.

But that challenge has now been tackled and PU results are being uploaded to the IReV as I write this.

All the PU results (176,606 polling units) will eventually be uploaded. We need the patience and understanding of Nigerians

It is not too much a demand for Nigerians to ask INEC to give then e-transmitted results of the election conducted last Saturday.

it is our duty as a Commission to deliver on our promise.

Remember that the Commission introduced the BVAS and IReV for credible elections. They worked well in the off-season bye-elections and governorship elections that we have conducted since August 2020.

Speaking an insider at INEC said “I feel pained about the initial challenge with the IReV, which some are now interpreting as an attempt to rig the election.

” But I want to reiterate that there is absolutely no intention on our side to rig the process.

To be sure, there are enough checks and balances in our system that will effectively check any fraudulent move by any errant official or group.

” And this is evident from the presidential election results already submitted by over 10 States at the National Collation Centre, Abuja. In those results, there were cancelled votes due to over-voting.

Now, look at Lagos. After all the noise and baseless allegations against the REC,

Mr Segun Agbaje,

the APC for the first time lost at home in a presidential election.

It means that the BVAS worked well and ensured a credible process.

It also means that those who voted for Labour Party had PVCs. Where did they get their PVCs from if our Lagos office did not release PVCs as some mishchief makers had alleged?

Indeed, while IReV is desirable, it is important to point out that there are 4 different levels of collation associated with a Presidential election.

We have, first, the declaration of result at the polling unit, to be followed by collation of results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels before the results are presented at the National Collatiom Centre, Abuja for the final collarion.

Thereafter, the INEC Chairman would declare the overall resulr.

Now, party agents are permitted to witness/observe and raise objections at the ward, local government and State levels.

Therefore, the drama displayed by Dino Melaye yesterday at our National Collation Centre was absolutely unnecessary, unacceptable and amounted to deliberate disruption. It stands condemned.

You can view the presidential election results via the link below:

https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/results

Warm regards.