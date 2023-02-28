Tinubu advised to prepare acceptance speech as ‘President-elect’

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews February 28, 2023

On Monday, February 27, 2023, via his Twitter handle, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, encouraged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to draft his acceptance speech promptly as the ‘president-elect’.

Sirika suggested that Tinubu keep the speech brief so that his supporters can retire early to bed.

He tweeted: “Notwithstanding the irritation in Lagos, Osun, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Gombe and a couple others, ‘President-elect’ Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu should write his acceptance speech now.

“But your Excellency, please make it short, we will sleep early tonight. ‘Zero tension’. Alhamdulillah.”

This comes even as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to compete collation and announcements of 2023 presidential results.

