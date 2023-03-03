Aregbesola congratulates Tinubu

Hours, going to two days after Tinubu’s victory, Aregbesola who was abroad during the election has sent congratulatory message.

In a piece entitled

JAGABAN: A CALL TO DUTY

I join the leadership of our party, starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON; the National Chairman of our Party and other members of the National Executive Council (NEC), members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC); other leaders of the party, members nationwide and admirers to congratulate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, and Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, on their victory at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

It has been a long and arduous journey, from the Primrose Circle, the Senatorial bid and victory, Justice Forum/June 12/NADECO struggle, to Sunday Adigun/BATCO Gubernatorial struggle and victory, the governorship experience and MANDATE era in Lagos, the resurgence of progressive tendency in Western Nigeria, consolidation of progressive influence in Nigeria and now the Presidency. You deserve every commendation as we equally give glory to God for His mercy.

This victory is a call to duty. It is my wish that with this victory comes the consolidation of the eight years of massive infrastructure development and progressive policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, deepening of the democratic process, advancement of social democracy, promotion of party discipline and guaranteeing of better life for all.

Equally important is the need to ensure that Nigeria meets her historic responsibility to Africans and the Black Race as the leader of both entities.

I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, the leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the other parties that participated in the election and their candidates, for the keen contest and a successful election.

I pray that God will give you good health and the wisdom needed for a successful tenure in office.