News Analysis : Single thing that actually made Tinibu the winner

Over 14.4m people voted against APC and yet could not win and this is the reason…..

To kick PDP out of government,the APC needed an alliance of ACN, CPC and nPDP.And they defeated PDP despite PDP’s rigging strategy

8 years later,the PDP wanted to get APC out of govt. And to do that, they divided themselves into NNPP, LP, G5 and PDP.The result is not surprising.

Tinubu won with just 8.7 million votes.Combine the votes between Atiku and Peter Obi alone and you’d get 13 million votes. Add Kwankwaso and you have 14.4 million votes.

There is no way on earth that APC would have been able to win if Atiku,Obi, Kwankwaso were in one party

And please stop telling us how APC rigged the election. If you thought this election would have been free, fair and without rigging then you’re just being naive.

PDP also rigged in 2015. But yet the people’s will prevailed because the margin of APC was too wide to catch up.

If this election was 14.4 million votes of opposition against 8.7 million votes of APC, there is no way APC could have bridged that gap with rigging. Just impossible.

So yeah, everyone knows the election was rigged. We expected it. But rigging is NOT the main factor here pls.

This election was already lost the moment the opposition divided themselves into different fringe parties.

The foolish opposition parties were conducting useless polls up and down. And in ALL the polls, Bola Tinubu was coming second. Virtually ALL.

In polls that favours Atiku as winner, Tinubu is second.

In polls that favours Obi as winner, Tinubu is second.

In polls that favoured Kwankwaso as winner, Tinubu is second.

So yeah, the signs were there all along that THIS will happen. But most of us turned a blind eye

In summary, the opposition failed Nigerian masses through their selfishness, greed for power and ego.

Majority of Nigerians (14.4 million voters against 8.7 million voters) wanted a change. But they won’t have that change because the opposition made Tinubu’s victory easier.

So like I’ve said before, expect Tinubu to be your President for the next 4 to 8 years.

There’s nothing anyone can do about it at this point. You can call this gaslighting or any of the fancy trendy words here, I don’t care.