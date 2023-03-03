Peter Obi’s fan hangs self, suicide note reveals INEC…

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews March 3, 2023 Burial, Celebrity, Crime, Interviews, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 123 Views

A stauch supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the Saturday, February 25, 2023 election, has alleged ended his life out of frustrations.

I will tell God INEC killed me, Young Boy from Plateau state commit suicide and dies after Obi lost a rigged election.

The 19 years old boy left a short note behind which reads “ no hope for Nigeria for the next 20 years after Obi lost the election, I rather end it now than to live in a hell called Nigeria”

The small boy was part of the people that protested in the sun and rain to market Obi, but got disappointed by INEC that rigged the Election in the favor of Tinubu.

