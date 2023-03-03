Presidential treatment begin, Tinubu relocates to Defence House

Level has indeed change for Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, he relocated to the Defence Guest House in the Maitama District of Abuja, from where he will function until he is sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

By law, the President-elect will be at the place and start receiving presidential briefings till when he will be sworn in as the President and then move to the presidential villa.

“The President-elect will be moving into Defence House, in Maitama, FCT, where he will spend the next couple of months, and from where he will move into the Presidential Villa,” a tweet by the All Progressives’ Congress Presidential Campaign Council read on Thursday.

The notice came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

He was given the Certificate of Return on Wednesday by INEC.

From the Defence House, Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect.

The spokesperson of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, said he could not confirm the actual time the President-elect moved into his new abode.

However, this is not a new development as the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, also lodged at the same location months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015. Afterwards, he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the President-elect, on Thursday pledged to hit the ground running from his first day in office to deliver on his campaign promises.

He stressed that his government will be guided by the rule of law, justice and fairness, adding that

he would run an inclusive administration that would unite all Nigerians.

Tinubu gave the assurance when he received members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

The delegation, which arrived at his residence in Abuja on a congratulatory visit at about 2.35pm, also had the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi; National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel; Deputy National Women Leader, Zainab Ibrahim; Vice chairman (North-East), Salihu Lukman and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, in attendance.

While drawing attention to the challenges of electioneering in the country, Tinubu said he ran a tough campaign anchored on issues right from his bid for the APC’s ticket.

He said, “It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice and fairness. It is going to be hard work from day and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people.

“We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary, we were transparent; we were committed to our ideals; we promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians.”

The President-elect also restated his commitment to unite the country promising to be President for all.

According to him, he felt a fresh weight of responsibility after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday, promising to commit his victory to uniting Nigeria.

“I am committed to uniting the country. Definitely in any contest, particularly democratic contest, there must be losers and winners,” he stated.

Tinubu also thanked the party leadership for showing commitment and courage in leading the party to victory despite all the odds.

Earlier, Adamu disclosed in his speech that though transition elections are always tough for ruling parties, the victory of the APC was long foreseen.

He also explained that the APC NWC came to identify with the president-elect and congratulate him on his victory.