Buhari apologies over crisis, hardship of Naira Policy

President Buhari has apologised to Nigerians over the cash crunch caused by the naira redesign policy.

“I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the naira redesign policy. We changed the currency notes not because we want you to suffer. The policy is for the good of every Nigerian.”

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa language in Kaduna on Thursday, also begged the residents of the state to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Uba Sani.

He said the naira redesign policy was not meant to cause hardship to Nigerians, but enhance the economy.

He said, “First of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me president on the platform of our party, the APC.

”I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Uba Sani is our candidate for the governorship election in Kaduna State. I am begging you to vote for him and all APC candidates for the House of Assembly to help him work