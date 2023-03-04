“Emefiele, Malami decieved Buhari”, Calls for their sack or resignation

CBN governor and the AGF have been blamed generally for allegedly misadvising the President on the Naira Swap policy.

Many are of the opinion that the apex bank acted irresponsibly on the matter.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State were in court to witness the judgment.

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, El-Rufai said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has given us all the reliefs that we sought for a very unanimous judgment. I will be accepting this victory for Nigeria because this policy, which was designed and targeted at a political party, has caused untold hardship.”

He said the policy of “currency confiscation” had ended and Nigerians would not be burdened by restrictive limits.

“So, Nigerians can go to the bank and collect whatever they have deposited and get on with their lives,” he added.

El-Rufai alleged that the naira redesign policy was the plan of the Peoples Democratic Party to win the general elections.

He added that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, deceived the President into approving the policy.

El-Rufai said, “First let me say that this is a policy of the PDP. Emefiele was appointed central bank governor by the PDP originally.

“So, let’s not forget where he came from and he is the one that put this policy together to help the PDP win the 2023 general elections.

He deceived the President into thinking that it is possible to withdraw N2tn from circulation and reprint everything in three months.

“No country in world history has done it. He and the attorney-general deceived the President and gave the President wrong information.”

He emphasized that contrary to speculations, the state governments challenged the policy for the sake of their citizens and not for elections.

El-Rufai refuted claims that the APC was at war with itself, adding that the President was ill-advised and misguided by both the attorney general and the central bank governor.

“These are people that wanted to run for presidential or governorship elections in our party and didn’t make it,” he noted.

El-Rufai added, “We went to court because our people in our states are suffering. We left elections in the hands of God, and we all know the results.

“Even though this policy was designed to ensure that we did not win the presidential election, we have won.

“But the policy must go because the Supreme Court has decided that it was unlawfully conceived.”

Mainwhile, powerful power brokers are already calling for Emefiele, and Malami’d sack or resignation.

The National Vice Chairman (North-West), All Progressives Congress, Mallam Salihu Lukman, on Friday called for the resignation of Emefiele and Malami for allegedly misleading the President on the new naira redesign policy.

Lukman lamented that the sudden implementation of the cash swap policy and tight deadline had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

The Kaduna politician, therefore, noted that the right thing for public office holders like Emefiele and Malami to do after such public office abuse was to accept their limitations and resign honourably.