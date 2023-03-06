Fear, as PDP big men lead protest in black uniform @ INEC today

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, will on Monday (today) lead some governors elected on the platform of the party on a protest march to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, Abuja, today, Monday ,March 6,2023

Participants are directed to wear black attires in demonstration of the sombre mood of the party.

But some Abuja residents expressed fears that hoodlums could take advantage of the protest march to foment trouble.

They also observed that the situation could get out of control and lead to city-wide unrest.

Many in Abuja have expressed worry that things could go awry during the protest.

“People are angry. So, of course, some might turn themselves into a nuisance. But I hope they don’t attack the INEC office. There’s too much heat on them (INEC), and tempers could flare. I just hope the police secure the place as they did throughout the collation of results. I want to go to work.” s resident said

But another resident,, called for calm among the protesters, while advising the police to be prepared to handle the situation, since protest is part of Democratic culture.

The protest is about the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The development has, however, sparked apprehension in the Federal Capital Territory as residents feared the march may result in violence following the anger over the conduct and outcome of the polls.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State are expected to participate in the march scheduled to take off by 10am from the PDP headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

On Sunday, the PDP, in a memo signed by the Director of Administration on behalf of the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Tambuwal, invited Ayu, the PDP presidential running mate, Okowa and other governors to the protest march.

Also invited were former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, Board of Trustees members, National Executive Committee members, National Working Committee members, Directors, Deputy and Assistant Directors of the National Election Management Committee, Presidential Campaign Council members as well as Persons Living With Disabilities.

The electoral commission had Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the election after scoring a total of 8, 794, 726 votes, representing 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 30 states.

In separate press conferences, however, the PDP and Labour party rejected the outcome of the election, with both laying claims to victory and vowing to challenge the result in court.

Anticipating the form the protests would take, the Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, disclosed that for as long as the protest would be peaceful, nobody would complain.

Ibrahim also warned that if it turned out to be a veiled threat to the country’s democracy, the APC would respond ‘accordingly.’

He added, “I think it may not necessarily be a protest. It may be a press conference. But I will suggest we allow them to protest first. Then we will see what they say in their demonstration and their conduct. If it is peaceful and democratic, there is nothing wrong with that.

“But if it turns out to be a different thing, the ruling party will react accordingly. We are democrats and we want to play the game according to the rule of democracy, which allows the minority to have a say but the majority will have their way,” he said.